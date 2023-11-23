Bryce James transferring high schools yet again

Bryce James has once again enrolled in a new high school.

James, who is the youngest son of LeBron James, unenrolled from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif., this week, according to a report from Tarek Fattal of SBLive. The junior has transferred back to Sierra Canyon, where he played his freshman and sophomore seasons.

After Bryce’s older brother Bronny left Sierra Canyon for USC, Bryce transferred to Campbell Hall School in Studio City, Calif. He played only a handful of summer games there before switching schools again and moving to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Bryce is now transferring again after he was ruled ineligible for half of the season at Notre Dame. Transfer rules state that a student-athlete’s family must have a valid change of residence to be eligible to play immediately, and the James family did not move. Now that he is back at Sierra Canyon, Bryce will be eligible to play immediately.

Bryce, who is 16, is a 6-foot-6 swingman. He has already received one major scholarship offer.