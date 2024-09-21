Fans stunned over high school team’s 1-yard punt return for TD

Football fans have been left mesmerized by the 1-yard punt return for a touchdown that occurred in a high school football game in Alabama on Friday night.

Spanish Fort beat Murphy High School (Mobile, Ala.) 44-6 in a one-sided affair. One highlight from the game went viral, and it occurred when Murphy tried to punt out of its own end zone. The punter was trying to get the ball off quickly to avoid having his punt blocked. He was rushing his punt and ended up only punting the ball from his end zone to his own 4-yard line. The ball bounced backwards and right into the hands of a Spanish Fort player, who walked in to the end zone for a 1-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Quite literally the shortest punt return TD in 𝒉𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒚 of football: pic.twitter.com/UhbbNZEbfz — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 21, 2024

That play looked like a Looney Tunes cartoon with the way things backfired.

If you’re going to be that rushed on your punt, why bother with it? You might as well try going for it. The play really couldn’t have ended in more of a disaster.