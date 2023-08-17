Texas high school unveils beautiful $35 million football facility

Melissa High School in Texas is unveiling a ridiculous $35 million football stadium and facility.

The school has an enrollment of 1,300 but invested multiple millions into a football stadium and practice facility. The result is a beautiful football area. Photos of the new stadium and facility where shared via social media on Wednesday and drew plenty of attention.

Ain’t she pretty pic.twitter.com/n1R7DfGH20 — Game On Sports Melissa (@GameOnSportsMHS) August 16, 2023

Melissa HS in Texas has just over 1300 students — this is their new 10,000 seat, $35 million football stadium #txhsfb Everything is bigger in Texas 🤠 pic.twitter.com/PPzceXtP0L — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) August 16, 2023

The indoor practice facility is pretty nice, too. pic.twitter.com/VtQfOLIv7A — Allen (@Bronze176) August 16, 2023

Melissa is located about 40 miles north of Dallas. The city’s 2020 population was listed at just under 14,000 people. The population was around 20,000 as of 2022, according to a Dallas News article. They are a fast-growing city.

The Cardinals football team has had three straight 11-win seasons and apparently the city has a lot of pride in their program.