Video: Arch Manning shows off his strong punter skills

August 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Arch Manning

Arch Manning is more than just the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country. The high schooler can also punt.

Manning is a junior at Newman High School (New Orleans, La.) and had his season opener on Friday night. His Greenies got smashed 29-7 by Ponchatoula.

Manning punted for his team in the game and had one that received attention. Take a look:

That’s not bad at all.

Here is Manning’s arm in case you want to see what that looks like too.

Manning has received interest from all sorts of colleges. Over the summer, he took visits to five particular schools. He has family ties to Ole Miss and Tennessee, but other schools like Texas, Alabama, Clemson and LSU may also be attractive to him for various reasons.

