Video: Arch Manning continues to impress with his cannon arm

June 13, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Arch Manning

Arch Manning is rated as the top quarterback in the 2023 high school class, and the hype continues to grow with each visit he takes to a college campus.

Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie, once again showed off his incredible arm strength and accuracy during a visit to the University of Texas on Saturday. One deep throw in particular traveled about 50-60 yards in the air and was right on target.

Keep in mind that Arch hasn’t even begun his junior season at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans. He looks like he could start for an elite college program right now, which isn’t a surprise considering his pedigree.

The throw Manning made at Texas was similar to the eye-popping long bomb he uncorked during a recent visit to Clemson (video here). He has already received at least one scholarship offer from a top program, and that is going to become a trend in the coming months.

