Video: High schooler Emmanuel Duron slams referee after ejection

A Texas high school football player was escorted from the stadium by police officers on Thursday night after he attacked an official who ejected him from the game.

Emmanuel Duron, a senior defensive lineman for Edinburg High School, was assessed penalties for a late hit on the quarterback and unsportsmanlike conduct on the same play in his team’s win over Pharr-San Juan-Alamo. Duron was then ejected from the game.

After the official announced the ejection, Duron came sprinting full-speed from the sideline and bowled into him. The Monitor of McAllen reported that the referee was evaluated for a concussion in an ambulance at the stadium. You can see a video of what happened below:

Duron was named the the District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season. He is also Edinburg’s kicker and punter. Duron made headlines earlier in the season when he converted a 51-yard field goal.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time we have seen a high school player attack an official during a game. Duron was escorted from the field by police, but it’s unclear if he will face charges.