Alex Ovechkin offers hilarious comment about making NHL 21 cover

Alex Ovechkin received the honor of being the cover athlete for EA Sports’ “NHL 21” video game, and he had a great comment about it.

The 34-year-old Washington Capitals star was also on the cover for the “NHL 07” game that was released in 2006 and referenced it.

“It’s a huge honor to be on the cover of NHL 21 for the second cover in my career. More importantly, I’m glad I’m looking just as good on the cover this year as I did in 2007!!!” Ovechkin said, via NBC Sports’ Sammi Silber.

Yes, Ovi, you’re still every bit as handsome now as you were then. And that’s especially impressive given your Mamma Lucia order.

Ovi has accomplished a ton since his first appearance on the game’s cover. He’s led the league in goals nine times and won a Stanley Cup. Ovechkin is also one of only eight players in NHL history to score over 700 goals in his career.