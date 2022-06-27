 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 26, 2022

Video: Andrei Vasilevskiy drops F-bomb after Stanley Cup Final loss

June 26, 2022
by Alex Evans

Andrei-Vasilevskiy walking

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday, and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was visibly frustrated after his team’s 2-1 Game 6 defeat.

After the game, Lightning players, led by Vasilevskiy, skated off the ice and headed through a tunnel to their locker room before the Stanley Cup presentation. Cameras in the tunnel showed Vasilevskiy yelling out a curse word and appearing to kick the wall. The profanity is not censored.

Cameras cut away quickly after Vasilevskiy’s kick.

Vasilevskiy struggled early on in the series but settled in for the final four games. The former Vezina Trophy winner gave up 11 goals in the first two games, followed by two goals in Game 3, two in Game 4, three in Game 5 and two in Game 6. Entering Sunday, the 27-year-old had a 92.1 save percentage this postseason and was averaging 2.54 goals against per game with one shutout.

The Lightning’s Stanley Cup Finals loss is the first playoff series defeat they’ve suffered since their first-round exit against the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019. It’s not their only streak to come to an end this postseason.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus