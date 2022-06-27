Video: Andrei Vasilevskiy drops F-bomb after Stanley Cup Final loss

The Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup on Sunday, and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was visibly frustrated after his team’s 2-1 Game 6 defeat.

After the game, Lightning players, led by Vasilevskiy, skated off the ice and headed through a tunnel to their locker room before the Stanley Cup presentation. Cameras in the tunnel showed Vasilevskiy yelling out a curse word and appearing to kick the wall. The profanity is not censored.

The @TBLightning aren’t done chasing #StanleyCup championships. Not with Andrei Vasilevskiy showing this kind of fire after losing tonight. Vasy remains one of the best goalies on the planet, and clearly, wants more. (Caution: probable 4-letter word in the clip) pic.twitter.com/QIuJ0PNLY2 — JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) June 27, 2022

Andrei Vasilevskiy with the F-bomb, wall-kick combo as he exits the ice… ESPN couldn't cut away fast enough!#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/8ExsqTFgfA — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL News & Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) June 27, 2022

Cameras cut away quickly after Vasilevskiy’s kick.

Vasilevskiy struggled early on in the series but settled in for the final four games. The former Vezina Trophy winner gave up 11 goals in the first two games, followed by two goals in Game 3, two in Game 4, three in Game 5 and two in Game 6. Entering Sunday, the 27-year-old had a 92.1 save percentage this postseason and was averaging 2.54 goals against per game with one shutout.

The Lightning’s Stanley Cup Finals loss is the first playoff series defeat they’ve suffered since their first-round exit against the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2019. It’s not their only streak to come to an end this postseason.