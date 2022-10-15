 Skip to main content
Hockey player caught on hot mic cursing out opponent

October 14, 2022
by Larry Brown

Sabres and Senators in a faceoff

Austin Watson was caught on a hot mic dropping a curse word toward an opponent on Thursday night.

The Buffalo Sabres beat Watson’s Ottawa Senators 4-1 in the game. A few minutes in, Watson was heading off the ice. His words, which seemed to be directed at Jeff Skinner, were caught by a nearby microphone and shared on the telecast.

“You little pipsqueak, shut the f— up!” Watson could be heard saying.

Here is the video, but beware of the curse word.

Watson and Skinner had been going at it throughout their shift, so that carried on as Watson exited the ice.

