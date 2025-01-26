Capitals goalie had the most ridiculous save of the year

Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren on Saturday delivered the most ridiculous save of the year.

Lindgren’s Capitals were trailing the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Washington was getting set to pull Lindgren to have an extra attacker on the ice. Just as Lindgren was heading off the ice, he saw the puck get intercepted.

Vancouver’s Phillip Di Giuseppe flung a wrist shot from nearly the red line, but Lindgren made a crazy diving stop to save the puck.

You've got to watch this save. Charlie Lindgren is Superman. 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/I0KDBdJRLE — NHL (@NHL) January 26, 2025

What a heads up play and what a great diving stop by Lindgren!

Lindgren’s Caps still lost the game 2-1, but that save was incredible.