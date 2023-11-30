Corey Perry issues apology after being cut by Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks cut Corey Perry this week following an internal misconduct investigation, and the veteran winger has issued a statement addressing the situation.

Perry was placed on unconditional waivers Tuesday. Rumors began circulating on social media that the 38-year-old was involved in a personal relationship with a teammate’s mother, but both Perry and the Blackhawks have now emphatically shot down that speculation.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson spoke with the media this week and said the decision to cut Perry “does not involve any other players or their family members.” Davidson called the rumors “disgusting.”

Perry then issued a statement on Thursday. He apologized to the Blackhawks organization and said he has taken steps toward addressing his issues with alcohol use. While he did not go into detail, Perry said he is committed to taking “whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again.”

Perry also said he is “sickened” by the rumors that have circulated.

“I am sickened by the impact this had had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families,” Perry wrote. “Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong.”

Corey Perry has released a statement in which he apologized for his recent actions and says he's now taking steps to seek treatment for mental health and alcohol struggles. pic.twitter.com/QXE8bUWZQB — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 30, 2023

Davidson told reporters that the issue with Perry was a “workplace matter” and not criminal in nature. A report from Frank Seravelli of Daily Faceoff claimed the decision to cut Perry came after “an alcohol-fueled incident involving Perry” during an event where corporate partners and team employees were in attendance.

The Blackhawks acquired Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning via trade in June and later signed him to a 1-year, $4 million contract. He had 4 goals and 5 assists in 16 games with the Blackhawks this season.