Blackhawks GM shoots down wild Corey Perry rumor

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson addressed the rumors circulating about the team’s decision Tuesday to cut winger Corey Perry.

The Blackhawks placed the 38-year-old veteran on unconditional waivers Tuesday amid an ongoing internal investigation into “possible misconduct” committed by Perry.

Davidson spoke to the media later in the day to refute the irresponsible rumors about Perry and Connor Bedard.

“I do want to be very clear on this one point — this does not involve any players or their families. Anything that suggests otherwise, or anyone that suggests otherwise, is wildly inaccurate and frankly, it’s disgusting,” said Davidson.

“This does not involve any other players or their family members.” Kyle Davidson on the Corey Perry situation. pic.twitter.com/wsNRnNAIC6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 28, 2023

Davidson, who appeared largely emotional during the presser, did not disclose any details regarding the investigation or the team’s findings due to the decision being “an individual personnel matter.”

Davidson did clarify that the issue was “a workplace matter” and not something that was criminal in nature.

Blackhawks players were informed Tuesday of the decision to waive Perry. However, the players were not told of any of the details surrounding Perry’s alleged misconduct.

The Blackhawks acquired Perry from the Tampa Bay Lightning via trade in June and later signed him to a 1-year, $4 million contract.

Perry was seen as a veteran presence for the Blackhawks that could guide their rebuilding team looking to build around the young Bedard. Perry was also expected to provide scoring on the ice next to the 2023 NHL first overall pick.

With Perry’s scoring punch gone, the Blackhawks traded for winger Anthony Beauvillier from the Vancouver Canucks in the middle of Tuesday’s matchup against the Seattle Kraken.

We interrupt the game in progress to inform you.. WE HAVE A TRADE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/C7qotFudb0 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) November 29, 2023

Perry tallied 4 goals and 5 assists in 16 games played for Chicago this season. The 19-year pro’s point total was third on the Blackhawks entering their November 22nd matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets.