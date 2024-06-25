 Skip to main content
Dog at Stanley Cup Game 7 steals the show

June 24, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
A dog named "Brodie" at the Stanley Cup Final

Several NHL All-Stars duked it out on Monday in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. But they were all arguably outshined by a dog.

Several fans caught a glimpse of a furry friend named “Brodie” with front-row seats at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

Brodie stole the hearts of several dog lovers as he watched the action intently with his paws on the glass.

Brodie is no stranger to the spotlight. The Goldendoodle mix is already an internet celebrity with over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

It’s also not the first time that Brodie has gone viral on social media for an appearance at a sporting event. Brodie once got into a dance battle while sitting on his owner’s lap courtside during a Los Angeles Lakers game.

If the dog community ever held a Stanley Pup Final, Brodie would probably be a strong contender to win it all.

animals in sportsNHL playoffs 2024
