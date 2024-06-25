Dog at Stanley Cup Game 7 steals the show

Several NHL All-Stars duked it out on Monday in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. But they were all arguably outshined by a dog.

Several fans caught a glimpse of a furry friend named “Brodie” with front-row seats at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

Brodie stole the hearts of several dog lovers as he watched the action intently with his paws on the glass.

There is literally a dog sitting front row at Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final pic.twitter.com/FBz9yShbEY — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 25, 2024

There is a dog with its paws on the glass at the Stanley Cup Final. Incredible. #EDMvsFLA pic.twitter.com/wCS5jasz0O — Caitlin Daly (@cdaly95) June 25, 2024

This dog has the best seats in the house!🔥🐶 via @JSB_TV pic.twitter.com/GhMF3wNc8d — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 25, 2024

I just learned of the existence of Brodie the Goldendoodle who is in the front row at game 7 tonight and I love this so much!!! pic.twitter.com/5L6FQWKjZA — Aaron Cohen 🔜 🌮🔔 (@ImoveCar) June 25, 2024

Brodie is no stranger to the spotlight. The Goldendoodle mix is already an internet celebrity with over 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

It’s also not the first time that Brodie has gone viral on social media for an appearance at a sporting event. Brodie once got into a dance battle while sitting on his owner’s lap courtside during a Los Angeles Lakers game.

If the dog community ever held a Stanley Pup Final, Brodie would probably be a strong contender to win it all.