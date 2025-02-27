Donald Trump issues statement on Wayne Gretzky

Donald Trump issued a statement on Wednesday regarding hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Trump, who is a little more than a month into his second presidential term, defended “The Great One” in a statement posted on his Truth Social platform. Trump seemed to be asking Canadians to go easy on the Hall of Famer amid perception that 99 is being a traitor.

“Wayne Gretzky is a fantastic guy! They call him, ‘The Great One,’ and he is. He could run for any political office in Canada, and win,” Trump wrote in his post.

Trump during the Pro Am at Trump National in Bedminster, NJ on July 28, 2022. Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Wayne is my friend, and he wants to make me happy, and is therefore somewhat ‘low key’ about Canada remaining a separate Country, rather than becoming a cherished and beautiful 51st State, paying much Lower Taxes, a Free and Powerful Military, NO TARIFFS, and having a Booming Economy. Wayne and Janet, his wonderful wife, love Canada, and they should only support Canada, and whatever else makes the Canadian People, and Governor Justin Trudeau, happy.

“He’s the Greatest Canadian of them all, and I am therefore making him a ‘free agent,’ because I don’t want anyone in Canada to say anything bad about him. He supports Canada the way it is, as he should, even though it’s not nearly as good as it could be as part of the Greatest and Most Powerful Country in the World, the Good Ole’ U.S.A.!”

President Trump in a social media post tonight on Wayne Gretzky: “Wayne is my friend, and he wants to make me happy, and is therefore somewhat ‘low key’ about Canada remaining a separate Country…” pic.twitter.com/gl2cJ7xEkT — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) February 27, 2025

What exactly are Canadians upset about? Gretzky, who is from Ontario, Canada, attended President Trump’s inauguration and his victory party at Mar-a-Lago. Right off the bat, some people would take issue with that because they dislike Trump and anyone who is seen as friendly with him or seen as having different political views.

Beyond that, Trump’s attitude towards Canada and talk about making the country the 51st state has angered many in the country. That led to a heated rivalry game between the US and Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Gretzky served as an honorary captain for Team Canada prior to the final game, and some Canadians were upset, feeling that Gretzky did not represent his home country well enough when he wore neutral clothing.

Gretzky:

Enters through US bench

Gives thumbs up to US players

Wears no red or NOTHING repping Canada

Doesn’t even look Team Canada’s way

He’s a traitor & MAGA coward

Good riddance. #4nations pic.twitter.com/1YqguI3yqF — Alex 🇨🇦 (@alex_upnorth) February 21, 2025

Gretzky began his NHL career with the Edmonton Oilers, but then spent the second half of his career in the U.S. playing for the Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers. He is a citizen of both Canada and the U.S. and has also shown himself to be a supporter of conservative politicians in Canada in the past.

Gretzky is regarded as the greatest hockey player ever.