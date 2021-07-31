Evander Kane accused of betting on his own games by wife

San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane was accused of betting on his own games in a series of social media posts made by his wife.

Kane’s wife Anna posted a series of disturbing Instagram messages in which she accuses Kane of forcing her to sell her wedding ring so he could afford his partying habits. She also claimed that Kane abandoned her and their children while she was pregnant.

In a second most, she seemingly accused Kane of betting on his own games by directing a message toward NHL commissioner Gary Bettman asking how that can be allowed.

Anna Kane, wife of San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane, has posted some damning stuff on her Instagram. This includes a question to Gary Bettman on “how they can let a player gamble on his own games?” pic.twitter.com/lKGYKWt6bF — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) July 31, 2021

The NHL found the allegations credible enough to release a statement promising a full investigation into the claims.

The League was made aware this evening of a post on social media alleging that San Jose Sharks Player Evander Kane bet on NHL games. The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously. (1/2) — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 31, 2021

We intend to conduct a full investigation and will have no further comment at this time. (2/2) — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 31, 2021

Kane’s financial issues have been thoroughly documented. In 2019, he was accused of failing to pay back one Las Vegas bookmaker after receiving $500,000 in gambling markers. In February, he was the subject of a brutal lawsuit from one of his creditors that accused him of having a “serious gambling problem.” As troubling as all that is, an allegation that he was betting on his own games forces the NHL to get involved, as it would raise concerns about the integrity of the sport.

The 29-year-old Kane scored 22 goals and tallied 27 assists for the Sharks in 56 games last season. He signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the team in 2018, a deal that still has three years remaining on it.

Photo: Fanny Schertzer/GNU Free License