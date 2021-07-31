 Skip to main content
Evander Kane accused of betting on his own games by wife

July 31, 2021
by Grey Papke

Evander Kane

San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane was accused of betting on his own games in a series of social media posts made by his wife.

Kane’s wife Anna posted a series of disturbing Instagram messages in which she accuses Kane of forcing her to sell her wedding ring so he could afford his partying habits. She also claimed that Kane abandoned her and their children while she was pregnant.

In a second most, she seemingly accused Kane of betting on his own games by directing a message toward NHL commissioner Gary Bettman asking how that can be allowed.

The NHL found the allegations credible enough to release a statement promising a full investigation into the claims.

Kane’s financial issues have been thoroughly documented. In 2019, he was accused of failing to pay back one Las Vegas bookmaker after receiving $500,000 in gambling markers. In February, he was the subject of a brutal lawsuit from one of his creditors that accused him of having a “serious gambling problem.” As troubling as all that is, an allegation that he was betting on his own games forces the NHL to get involved, as it would raise concerns about the integrity of the sport.

The 29-year-old Kane scored 22 goals and tallied 27 assists for the Sharks in 56 games last season. He signed a seven-year, $49 million contract extension with the team in 2018, a deal that still has three years remaining on it.

