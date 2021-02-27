Creditor blasts Evander Kane over ‘serious gambling problem’

It doesn’t look like Evander Kane’s gambling issues are getting any better.

The San Jose Sharks winger has been sued by one of his creditors in a brutal motion that accused Kane of being a compulsive gambler who is trying to “stiff” his lenders.

The motion, filed by Zions Bancorp, alleges that Kane sold a pair of Rolex watches for $75,000 to pay off gambling debts less than two months before his January bankruptcy filing. The bank also said Kane said in court that he borrowed up to $700,000 to pay for casino debts, and blasted Kane in a statement.

“Kane has a serious gambling problem,” the statement said, via Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic. “Kane gambles heavily and makes poor, self-centered financial decisions. He ought not be allowed to continue handling his substantial salary and bonuses, or be allowed to continue gambling and speculating with his income instead of committing it to his creditors. Creditors likely have no confidence in Kane’s ability to administer his estate for their benefit. Zions certainly does not.”

The bank is seeking to change Kane’s bankruptcy declaration from chapter 7 to chapter 11, which is for businesses. A chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow creditors like Zions access to the $29 million remaining on Kane’s contract with the Sharks.

This isn’t the first time Kane has gotten in legal trouble over his gambling debts. Together, this doesn’t paint a pretty picture of Kane’s finances or his ability to responsibly handle them. It’s about as brutal a statement as you’ll see attached to a lawsuit, too.

Photo: Fanny Schertzer/GNU Free License