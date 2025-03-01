Larry Brown Sports

Hockey ref had savage 3-word message for fans while announcing penalty

A referee delivered a savage message to fans while announcing a penalty during Friday night’s hockey game between the University of Michigan and Ohio State.

Michigan defeated Ohio State 4-3 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The game was the regular-season finale for each team. The Buckeyes were trailing 4-2 late in the third period when it looked like they scored a goal to get back into the game, but a review showed that the puck did not cross the line.

Officials also determined during that same review that Ohio State had too many players on the ice, which resulted in a two-minute minor penalty.

A referee delivers an announcement

As soon as the head referee announced that the goal had been waved off, fans began to boo loudly. The ref then told them “it gets worse” before revealing that there was also a penalty on Ohio State.

The ref certainly was not wrong. He knew Buckeyes fans were only going to be more angry after they learned their team had committed a penalty in addition to having a goal waved off. Still, we can’t ever remember a message like that during an in-game announcement.

Ohio State finished the regular season 21-11-2. Michigan went 18-13-3. Both teams are nationally ranked and will compete in the Big Ten Tournament next.

