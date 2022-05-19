 Skip to main content
Ian Cole was the most unlikely hero for Hurricanes in Game 1

May 18, 2022
by Larry Brown

Hurricanes players celebrate after a goal

The Carolina Hurricanes staged a late comeback on Wednesday night to win Game 1 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series with the New York Rangers, and Ian Cole was the unlikely hero.

New York took the early lead on a first-period goal by Filip Chytil. They held the lead until Sebastian Aho scored to tie the game with around two and a half minutes left.

The game went to overtime, where Cole won it with a goal that surprised Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin — and probably everybody watching.

What’s so surprising? The 33-year-old defenseman is known for everything but his goal-scoring abilities. In 12 NHL seasons, Cole has only scored 29 career regular season goals. This was just his second career postseason goal.

Cole’s other postseason goal was a big one too — it came in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final.

The postgame celebration after Cole’s winner was a little much for the defenseman, but he allowed it given the circumstance.

The Hurricanes now lead 1-0 after turning a likely loss into a win.

