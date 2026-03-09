Rasmus Dahlin had an amazing message after beating the Lightning

Rasmus Dahlin is relishing the success the Buffalo Sabres are having in the 2025-26 NHL season.

The job is far from done for the Sabres, but for a franchise that is closing in on a sure spot in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2011, what Buffalo has accomplished thus far is giving Dahlin all the feels.

“It’s just finally. Finally, we’re here and doing good things, so I don’t take this for granted at all,” Dahlin told reporters after Buffalo’s 8-7 victory on Sunday over the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y, via Dom Tibbetts of 7 News WKBW. I’m so fired up, I’m so happy for the Buffalo, the city and all the fans.”

Dahlin, who had a goal and 2 assists against Tampa Bay, has every right to feel that way. Up until this season, he had never taken even a sniff of the playoffs since making his NHL debut in 2018. From the 2018-19 season to the 2024-25 campaign, Dahlin and the Sabres finished just fifth or worse in their division.

This time around, the Sabres are atop the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference with a 39-16-6 record (84 points).

With a seven-game winning streak, the Sabres will look to sustain their form on Tuesday, when they host the San Jose Sharks.