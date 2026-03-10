Auston Matthews makes an awesome trade with an NBA legend

After helping Team USA win it all at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games, Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews had another “golden” moment on Sunday.

With the Dallas Mavericks in town for a game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Matthews got the perfect opportunity to meet up with a fellow Olympic gold medalist in Mavs head coach Jason Kidd.

In a photo shared by the former 10-time NBA All-Star on X, Kidd and Matthews posed for a photo after swapping for each other’s Team USA jersey.

It was not a bad trade at all for Kidd and Matthews, who also share an Arizona connection.

Matthews was born in California, but he grew up in Scottsdale, Ariz. Meanwhile, Kidd used to star for the Phoenix Suns, long before he was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kidd has two Olympic gold medals. He won his first at the 2000 Sydney Games. Eight years later, he helped the “Redeem Team” claim the gold at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Matthews, on the other hand, tallied 3 goals and 4 assists in 6 games in Milan. Perhaps Matthews can equal Kidd’s Olympic gold haul in the future, as he will still just be 33 when the 2030 French Alps Winter Olympics come around.