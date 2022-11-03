Jaromir Jagr responds to Jason Zucker’s salute tribute

Jaromir Jagr responded on Thursday to Jason Zucker’s salute tribute on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins blew a 3-1 lead and lost to the Buffalo Sabres 6-3 on Wednesday. The team was wearing throwback “Robo Pen” jerseys from the 1990s during the game.

To celebrate the throwback jerseys, Zucker did a Jagr salute after scoring on a one-timer in the first period.

Jason Zucker with the salute after giving the Pens the lead 🔥 #NHLonTNT pic.twitter.com/v7rzw4rXFm — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) November 2, 2022

Some people loved the throwback celebration at a time when the Pens were wearing throwback jerseys. Jagr delivered a video message on Thursday to say he did too.

“Hello, hockey fans,” Jagr said in his message. “What about the salute Jason Zucker did when he scored? I was reading some comments. Some people like it. Some people don’t. I love it! I feel like they show a lot of respect for our era, for our team, because we also had a lot of great players. So thank you, Penguins. Thank you, Jason. And by the way, Jason, keep working on your shot, because it wasn’t hard enough.”

Here is the Jagr salute in action: