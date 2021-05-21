 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, May 20, 2021

John Tavares has positive update after being taken to hospital

May 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

John Tavares

The news on John Tavares is positive so far following a scary incident on Thursday night.

Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after being clipped in the head by a knee from Corey Perry. The incident took place midway through the first period in Game 1 of the playoff series between Tavares’ Toronto Maple Leafs and Perry’s Montreal Canadiens.

Tavares gave a thumbs up as he left the ice. Perry, who kneed him in the head inadvertently, went over to Tavares as the stretcher was taking away the Leafs captain.

Many were wondering about the status of Tavares following the incident. Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe gave encouraging updates and said all tests came back clear.

Tavares, 30, is in his third season with the Leafs after spending nine season with the Islanders.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus