John Tavares has positive update after being taken to hospital

The news on John Tavares is positive so far following a scary incident on Thursday night.

Tavares was taken off the ice on a stretcher after being clipped in the head by a knee from Corey Perry. The incident took place midway through the first period in Game 1 of the playoff series between Tavares’ Toronto Maple Leafs and Perry’s Montreal Canadiens.

Scary moment when Maple Leafs captain John Tavares takes an inadvertent knee to the head from Corey Perry. #MapleLeafs | #NHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/l4l0dYO76R — The Majors TV (@themajorstv) May 21, 2021

Tavares gave a thumbs up as he left the ice. Perry, who kneed him in the head inadvertently, went over to Tavares as the stretcher was taking away the Leafs captain.

corey perry went over to john tavares while he was getting stretchered out. not sure what was said, but respect to corey for doing that pic.twitter.com/OShv8HTpAp — (@goaIcaufield) May 21, 2021

Many were wondering about the status of Tavares following the incident. Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe gave encouraging updates and said all tests came back clear.

Sheldon Keefe says John Tavares is conscious and communicating well…will remain in hospital overnight. Tests have come back "clear." — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 21, 2021

Tavares, 30, is in his third season with the Leafs after spending nine season with the Islanders.