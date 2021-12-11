John Tortorella takes issue with viral Trevor Zegras-Sonny Milano goal

Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milano combined this week to score one of the coolest goals of the NHL season. Though the highlight went viral, one person has a bit of an issue with it.

John Tortorella, who was let go as the Columbus Blue Jackets’ head coach after last season, offered his commentary during ESPN’s intermission report on Friday.

For starters, here is the “Michigan goal” Zegras and Milano combined for in the Anaheim Ducks’ 2-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Zegras lifted the puck up on his stick and basically gave Milano an alley-oop in front of the net.

Tortorella acknowledged the play was “cool” and required high levels of skill. But he is worried that the goal gives off the wrong impression that hockey is easier than it is.

He also asked whether the goal was good for the game. He noted how he’s heard about kids wanting to practice it, maybe instead of working on fundamentals.

"I'm just not so sure it's good for the game" John Tortorella gives his opinion on the Milano/Zegras goal that shook the hockey world earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/gQWDV67UMA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 11, 2021

Tortorella even said the game may have turned too showy.

“I think our game has gone so far away from what our game should be. A hard game, an honest game. It’s almost gotten too showman. I know you need to have it — you need to sell the game, but I’m from the ilk — it’s still a hard game, and a good, honest hockey game needs to be played. I think with some of this stuff, we get carried away.”

Tortorella was hit with a lot of “grumpy old man” type comments in response to his criticism. There are a lot of parallels between Tortorella’s comments and something Tony La Russa did last season.