Heartbreaking detail surfaces about Johnny Gaudreau’s death

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew died in a tragic accident on Thursday night, and one detail about the situation makes it even more heartbreaking.

Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were riding bicycles in their hometown of Oldmans Township, N.J., when the driver of a Jeep struck and killed them. The driver was suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

According to multiple reports, the Gaudreau brothers were back in Oldmans Township to attend their sister’s wedding. Johnny and Matthew were supposed to be groomsmen for the wedding, which was scheduled to take place on Friday.

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were scheduled to be groomsmen in their sister's wedding today in New Jersey, according to her wedding website. Just gutted for the entire family as they process this loss. — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) August 30, 2024

Gaudreau was selected by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He then played three years at Boston College and earned the nickname “Johnny Hockey” while helping the Eagles win a national championship in 2012.

Gaudreau spent the first nine seasons of his NHL career in Calgary before signing with the Blue Jackets prior to the 2022-23, which is a decision that came as a shock to many.

A Calder Trophy finalist in 2015, Gaudreau scored a career-high 40 goals and had 115 points during his final season with Calgary in 2021-22. He had 243 goals and 743 points in 763 career NHL games.

Gaudreau leaves behind a wife, Meredith, and two young children, Noa and Johnny.

Matthew Gaudreau also played hockey at Boston College and then professionally in the AHL and ECHL. He was most recently the head coach of the Gloucester Catholic (N.J.) High School hockey team.