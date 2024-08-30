Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau, brother die in tragic accident

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew have died.

The NHL and the Blue Jackets on Friday confirmed reports that Johnny, who was 31, and Matthew, who was 29, have died in what the team called an “unimaginable tragedy.”

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the Blue Jackets said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matt.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy.

“At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve.”

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

The NHL and Blue Jackets did not comment on the cause of death, but reports began circulating on social media Thursday night that Gaudreau and his brother were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while riding bicycles in Salem County, N.J., which is where they grew up. New Jersey State Police have since confirmed that to CBS News Philadelphia and other outlets.

Johnny and Matthew were riding bicycles on County Route 551 in their hometown of Oldmans Township when they were struck by a man driving a Jeep. The driver, 43-year-old Sean Higgins, was attempting to pass a slower vehicle when he hit the Gaudreau brothers.

Higgins was suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto.

Gaudreau was selected by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. He then played three years at Boston College and earned the nickname “Johnny Hockey” while helping the Eagles win a national championship in 2012.

Gaudreau spent the first nine seasons of his NHL career in Calgary before signing with the Blue Jackets prior to the 2022-23, which is a decision that came as a shock to many.

A Calder Trophy finalist in 2015, Gaudreau scored a career-high 40 goals and had 115 points during his final season with Calgary in 2021-22. He had 243 goals and 743 points in 763 career NHL games.

Gaudreau leaves behind a wife, Meredith, and two young children, Noa and Johnny.