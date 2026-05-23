KHL goalie drops Gagarin Cup in epic championship fall

Yaroslavl Lokomotiv captured their second consecutive Gagarin Cup on Thursday, defeating Ak Bars Kazan in Game 6 of the KHL Finals. The celebration, however, took a memorable turn when goaltender Alexei Melnichuk attempted to hoist the massive trophy.

After raising the Gagarin Cup above his head, Melnichuk lost his balance under its considerable weight and fell backward onto the ice. In a moment of quick reflexes, he cushioned the trophy’s fall with his own body, ensuring it remained intact.

Alexei Melnichuk made the most important save in KHL history 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/t315BWJR3J — KHL (@khl_eng) May 21, 2026

KHL fans quickly dubbed it the most important save of his career, with observers noting he broke the cup’s fall in heroic fashion.

The Gagarin Cup, named after Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, is renowned as one of the heaviest trophies in professional sports. Melnichuk, who appeared in three NHL games with the San Jose Sharks , was joined on the ice by teammates, including leading scorer Alexander Radulov and veteran forward Richard Panik, both with extensive NHL experience.

The lighthearted moment added a touch of humor to Lokomotiv’s championship repeat, reminding fans that even in victory, hockey delivers unforgettable moments.