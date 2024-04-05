Kirill Marchenko scored the most disrespectful goal of the NHL season

Marchenko scored late in the first period of his Columbus Blue Jackets’ 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Marchenko was extremely creative with his goal as he banked the puck into the net off the side of Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin’s helmet to tie the game at two.

This goal from Kirill Marchenko is just disrespectful 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/nr9ZBjRTVs — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) April 5, 2024

Who even thinks to attempt that shot? Marchenko, apparently.

The goal was Marchenko’s 21st of the season. He also added an assist and now has 39 points in 72 games for the Blue Jackets.