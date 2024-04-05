 Skip to main content
Kirill Marchenko scored the most disrespectful goal of the NHL season

April 4, 2024
by Larry Brown
Kirill Marchenko scores

Kirill Marchenko on Thursday scored the most disrespectful goal of the NHL season.

Marchenko scored late in the first period of his Columbus Blue Jackets’ 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Marchenko was extremely creative with his goal as he banked the puck into the net off the side of Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin’s helmet to tie the game at two.

Who even thinks to attempt that shot? Marchenko, apparently.

The goal was Marchenko’s 21st of the season. He also added an assist and now has 39 points in 72 games for the Blue Jackets.

