Lightning players may miss chance to celebrate Stanley Cup win with families

The Tampa Bay Lightning are one win away from a second consecutive Stanley Cup championship, but depending on how things go, they once again won’t get the chance to celebrate the feat with friends or family.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan that the Canadian government refused to grant any additional quarantine exemptions to family members of Lightning players seeking to travel to Montreal for a potential series-clinching Game 4 on Monday. Both the NHL and NHLPA had lobbied the government for the exceptions, but they were not granted.

One Lightning player said he was “annoyed” but “not surprised” at the resolution.

NHL teams based in the United States were only permitted to travel to Canada for games last month after negotiations between the league and the government. However, the traveling teams are under significant restrictions, as interactions with the general public are prohibited. Lightning players have only been able to go between the team hotel and the arena while in Montreal for Games 3 and 4.

Lightning players could still get the chance to celebrate with their families, but that would require them to lose Game 4 to the Canadiens before winning Game 5 and clinching the series at home.

It’s unfortunate for the Lightning, who had to deal with similar restrictions when they won last year as well. If the team does finish the series in four, it’s likely to spark scenes like this back home again.