 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, May 14, 2022

Maple Leafs’ painful postseason streak continues with Game 7 loss to Lightning

May 14, 2022
by Larry Brown
Auston Matthews holds his stick

Mar 27, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) looks for a pass against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs had their best team in years, but they still were unable to shake a difficult streak that has been plaguing them.

The Leafs lost 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first round playoff series. The heartbreaking Game 7 loss means Toronto still has not won a playoff series since 2004.

The thing is, these Leafs are nowhere near the inept squad from 2006-2016 that only made the playoffs once.

This team went 54-21 with 7 overtime losses. Auston Matthews had a 60-goal season. They had seven players with over 50 points, including Mitch Marner with 97 and William Nylander with 80. But on Saturday, the Leafs fell behind 1-0, tied things up in the second, and they were unable to answer Nick Paul’s winning goal for the Lightning.

Toronto also had a goal waved off due to an interference penalty.

Making matters even worse, Toronto led 3-2 in the series before losing Game 6 in overtime in Tampa. Then they lost the heartbreaking Game 7 at home to continue their inability to close things out.

Though the Leafs were unable to pull things out against the two-time defending champs, everyone seems to recognize they’re headed in the right direction.

Still, the long streak of difficult losses continues for Toronto fans.

The Leafs feel like they are getting all that much closer to finally breaking through. Maybe next year.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus