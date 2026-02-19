Megan Keller scores gold-medal winning goal for US against Canada

The U.S. beat Canada 2-1 in overtime in the gold medal game at the Milano Cortina Olympics in Italy on Thursday to win the gold medal, all in comeback fashion thanks to goals from Hilary Knight and Megan Keller.

The US had been trailing Canada 1-0 and pulled their goalie late in the third period to give themselves an extra attacker. With just over two minutes left in the game, American veteran Hilary Knight redirected a puck in front of the net for a tying goal.

TIE GAME! TIE GAME! THE CAPTAIN! pic.twitter.com/Fg9ycbZ2BY — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

That was Knight’s 15th goal and 33rd point in the Olympics, which broke a record for most career goals for the US in the Olympics.

The US was able to send the game to overtime, where Megan Keller won the game and gold medal.

A GOLDEN GOAL FOR GOLD! pic.twitter.com/oLDfElGnI9 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

That’s the goal that broke Canada’s hearts.

That is the third gold medal won by the US women’s national hockey team. Knight is the first player to compete in five different Olympics as a hockey player, and she ended the 2026 Olympiad in style.