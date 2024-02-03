Michael Bublé appeared to have mushroom meltdown at NHL All-Star press event

.

It began to look a lot like a mushroom overdose for Michael Bublé.

The Christmas song hitmaker sounded a little loopy during a Thursday press conference after participating in NHL All-Star festivities at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Bublé, a massive Vancouver Canucks fan, was chosen as one of the celebrity captains for the NHL All-Star Player Draft. On Thursday, the Vancouver native helped pick the teams for Saturday’s NHL All-Star 3-on-3 tournament alongside fellow celebrities Will Arnett, Justin Bieber, and Tate McRae.

Bublé stole the show during his press conference with his zany quips, which he later admitted were partly due to taking a stronger dose of magic mushrooms than he would have preferred.

“My buddy told me that this was just a microdose of mushrooms — and he was lying!” said Bublé. “So, I’ll be honest. I thought I was in ‘Blades of Glory’ for most of the time that I was out there, until it sort of settled down. And then I realized, ‘Holy s–t, I’m at the NHL All-Star Game.'”

Michael Bublé’s NHL All-Star draft press conference will go down as one of the greatest moments in NHL history pic.twitter.com/wqY7IjbvCn — Alan (@AlanDownward) February 2, 2024

The 48-year-old crooner joked that he would unfortunately have to turn down the opportunity to become the Canucks’ oldest draft pick in history. Bublé also complimented a reporter in the crowd for having “silky mitts.” The Canucks supporter followed that up by calling himself the “first real ever hockey fan.”

Both Arnett and Bublé, who sat beside each other on stage, poked fun at the latter potentially losing sponsorships after his mushroom admission.

Bublé later denied that he was on mushrooms at all. He did, however, admit to having an unhealthy fixation with bread.

Reporting live on @MichaelBuble: Was he actually on shrooms. Answer: No, but he loves bread. @sdpnsports pic.twitter.com/O1d4hiU1Q0 — Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) February 2, 2024

Bublé’s denial didn’t stop others from joking around at the singer’s expense. In a later interview, Arnett said that he felt like he was “flying” after meeting childhood idol Wendel Clark — but “not like Bublé.”

“I’m flying — not like Bublé, but I’m like…are we allowed to say that? Is that out there?” – Will Arnett pic.twitter.com/2BIMkmnbpi — Braylon Breeze | NHL Zone (@Zone_NHL) February 3, 2024

Whether truly fueled by mushrooms or not, Bublé’s NHL All-Star appearance probably won’t be forgotten by hockey fans anytime soon.