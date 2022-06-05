NHL announces Evander Kane discipline for boarding Nazem Kadri

The NHL on Sunday announced the discipline for Evander Kane over his hit on Nazem Kadri in Game 3 of the Colorado Avalanche’s 4-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers during the Western Conference Final on Saturday.

The league suspended Kane for one game over his play.

Kane was assessed a 5-minute major penalty for boarding Kadri just over a minute into the game. Kane’s hit sent the Avalanche center into boards headfirst.

Evander Kane has been suspended one game for his hit on Nazem Kadri in Game 3. Thoughts on the suspension? 🤔 #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/zIsP6EBGaa — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 5, 2022

Kadri left the game after the hit and is out at least the rest of the series, according to Avs coach Jared Bednar.

“He’s out. He’ll be out for the series at least, if not longer,” Bednar said Saturday. “The hit, it’s the most dangerous play in hockey. He puts him in headfirst from behind, 8 feet from the boards. I’ll leave it at that.”

The NHL Player Safety department said in its video about the suspension that Kane’s boarding penalty, the injury Kadri suffered, and Kane’s disciplinary history factored into the 1-game suspension.