Oilers score goal thanks to fans’ spilled nachos

The Edmonton Oilers benefitted from a cheesy distraction during Tuesday’s game against the Washington Capitals.

The Oilers were on the comeback trail down 3-1 in the third period at Rogers Place in Alberta, Canada. With about 15 minutes left in the contest, right winger Corey Perry got a clean shot at goal and slipped one past Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson.

Thompson immediately protested the goal, arguing that he was distracted by a plate of nachos that had been thrown onto the ice.

corey perry, assisted by nachos on the ice, cuts washington’s lead to one. pic.twitter.com/VJUx2XJyjD — zach (@zjlaing) January 22, 2025

Leon Draisaitl officially got the assist on Perry’s goal. But the nacho-throwing fan at least deserves some credit for helping Perry get past Thompson.

Unfortunately for the Capitals, the goal stood. Thompson then had to stand and watch as Rogers Place staff cleaned up the Mexican food-themed mess that distracted him.

The scene made for some pretty unique close-ups.

WE GOT NACHOS ON THE ICE IN EDMONTON ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/z9leGvBblE — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 22, 2025

Fans online could not help but joke about how a fan could possibly toss arena-priced nachos. The fan who threw them must have recently inherited a fortune to be that nonchalant about it.

Imagine having so much money that you can just throw 50 dollar nachos on the ice — Connor Halley (@ConnorHalley) January 22, 2025

Those nachos were probably like $17, that’s a lot to be throwing on the ice — Nick (@NickZararis) January 22, 2025

Nacho-induced goal aside, Thompson had a near perfect outing en route to a 3-2 win for the Capitals. Thompson made 31 saves on 33 Oilers shots.