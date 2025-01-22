 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, January 21, 2025

Oilers score goal thanks to fans’ spilled nachos

January 21, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Article Tags

Edmonton OilersEdmonton Oilers fansWashington Capitals

Oilers fan threw nachos on the ice in a game against the Capitals

The Edmonton Oilers benefitted from a cheesy distraction during Tuesday’s game against the Washington Capitals.

The Oilers were on the comeback trail down 3-1 in the third period at Rogers Place in Alberta, Canada. With about 15 minutes left in the contest, right winger Corey Perry got a clean shot at goal and slipped one past Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson.

Thompson immediately protested the goal, arguing that he was distracted by a plate of nachos that had been thrown onto the ice.

Leon Draisaitl officially got the assist on Perry’s goal. But the nacho-throwing fan at least deserves some credit for helping Perry get past Thompson.

Unfortunately for the Capitals, the goal stood. Thompson then had to stand and watch as Rogers Place staff cleaned up the Mexican food-themed mess that distracted him.

The scene made for some pretty unique close-ups.

Fans online could not help but joke about how a fan could possibly toss arena-priced nachos. The fan who threw them must have recently inherited a fortune to be that nonchalant about it.

Nacho-induced goal aside, Thompson had a near perfect outing en route to a 3-2 win for the Capitals. Thompson made 31 saves on 33 Oilers shots.