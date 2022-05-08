Look: Patrice Bergeron left bloody after brutal high stick

Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron was on the receiving end of a high stick during Game 4 of his team’s series against the Carolina Panthers, and he immediately started gushing blood.

The Bruins were on the power play late in the second period of Sunday’s game when Sebastian Aho caught Bergeron near the right eye with his stick. Blood immediately began running down Bergeron’s face. He tried to wipe it away and stay on the ice, but the officials made him go to the locker room for treatment.

Patrice Bergeron will need some repairs after that high stick from Aho. pic.twitter.com/iAYgnVCBNT — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 8, 2022

Bergeron looked angry that a referee sent him off, which is not a surprise. He is one of the toughest players in the NHL and has played through numerous significant injuries in the past.

Aho was given a 4-minute double minor for high sticking. Bergeron returned to the ice for the start of the third period after being patched up by team doctors.