Blackhawks trade franchise legend Patrick Kane to Rangers

Tuesday marked the end of an era for the Chicago Blackhawks.

The rebuilding Blackhawks agreed to trade franchise legend Patrick Kane to the New York Rangers. The Blackhawks are receiving a fourth-round pick and conditional second-round pick as part of the deal.

According to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, the pick turns into a first-rounder selection if the Rangers make the conference finals this season. But that pick would not convey until either 2024 or 2025.

A deal involving Kane was imminent. The Blackhawks had recently sent home the winger in anticipation of a deal ahead of Friday’s trade deadline. In the end, it was the Rangers who pulled off the deal to get him.

The Rangers entered play on Tuesday third in the Metropolitan division with 77 points. They have the sixth-most points in the Eastern Conference. Kane has 45 points in 54 games this season. Prior to this season, the 34-year-old had averaged over a point per game in four straight seasons.

Kane has won three Stanley Cups during his career, so the Rangers are hoping he will be able to bring some of that coveted playoff experience to their team.