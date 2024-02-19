Penguins had amazing tribute to Jaromir Jagr on jersey retirement night

The Pittsburgh Penguins retired Jaromir Jagr’s No. 68 on Sunday, and they had another great way of paying tribute to him to start the game.

The 52-year-old Jagr actually joined current Penguins players for on-ice warmups prior to their game against the Los Angeles Kings. The players had their own tribute: all of them took the ice wearing Jagr jerseys while also wearing a ridiculous set of wigs that mimicked the trademark mullet Jagr wore during his heyday in the 1990s.

Jaromír Jágr returns to the ice in Pittsburgh and is joined by the entire team wearing Jágr sweaters and mullets @spittinchiclets pic.twitter.com/puUvZvSeNk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 18, 2024

For anyone who watched hockey in the 1990s, the mullets were an instantly recognizable trademark of Jagr. He was also known for one goal celebration that some players have mimicked even today.

Jagr spent 11 seasons with the Penguins, scoring 439 goals and tallying 1,079 points during that span. The recognition he received on Sunday was well-deserved.