Incredible photo from Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup win draws attention

The Vegas Golden Knights got to celebrate their first ever Stanley Cup win on Tuesday, and one photographer captured an incredible photo from the team’s celebration.

Al Powers got an overhead shot of Vegas players congregrating behind the team’s net after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The players were overjoyed and hugging in the photo. The coolest part is they formed a heart shape — emblematic of the love they were sharing at the moment. Additionally, Jonathan Marchesseault has his head looking up right in the middle of the formation.

I have a very very similar image. I prefer mine since I cropped a little looser to see more of the heart . This one is mine. pic.twitter.com/zjOS2Xfxam — Al Powers (@powersimagery) June 15, 2023

Many fans instantly recognized how great the photo was.

This should win a lot of awards. What a shot. Hang it in the Louvre. 📸: @powersimagery pic.twitter.com/oYT6elnyyc — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) June 14, 2023

I nominate this photo from @powersimagery for sports photo of the century.

We could all use a little more ❤️#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/CNMdWq4n3m — Sean McCormack ♠️ (@ThePokerBoss) June 14, 2023

Oh my GOODNESS this photo by @powersimagery!! 😍 The team in a heart shape? The Conn Smythe winner Marchessault with his head throw back looking up right in the middle? Amazing. So good. SO good. pic.twitter.com/CMT4Xgl8DL — katie (@itsmitchmarney) June 14, 2023

If this photo by @powersimagery doesn't go down as one of the best sports photos in recent memory, what are we even doing ❤️ "For the love of the game"#VegasBorn #UKnightTheRealm @GoldenKnights pic.twitter.com/DCTJC5K6aB — John Schumacher (@john_schu) June 14, 2023

The overhead angle, the heart shape, the look on their faces — that was a great photo.

Vegas has only been in the league for six years, but that’s all it took for them to win their first championship in franchise history.