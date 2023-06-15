 Skip to main content
Incredible photo from Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup win draws attention

June 15, 2023
by Larry Brown
Vegas Golden Knights with the Stanley Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights got to celebrate their first ever Stanley Cup win on Tuesday, and one photographer captured an incredible photo from the team’s celebration.

Al Powers got an overhead shot of Vegas players congregrating behind the team’s net after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The players were overjoyed and hugging in the photo. The coolest part is they formed a heart shape — emblematic of the love they were sharing at the moment. Additionally, Jonathan Marchesseault has his head looking up right in the middle of the formation.

Many fans instantly recognized how great the photo was.

The overhead angle, the heart shape, the look on their faces — that was a great photo.

Vegas has only been in the league for six years, but that’s all it took for them to win their first championship in franchise history.

Vegas Golden Knights
