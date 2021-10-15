 Skip to main content
Friday, October 15, 2021

Predators send hilarious tweet after loss to Kraken

October 15, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

The Seattle Kraken notched their first ever win as an NHL franchise on Thursday night, and the Nashville Predators were happy to help them accomplish the feat.

After Seattle defeated Nashville 4-3, the Predators raised a photoshopped banner for themselves as part of an awesome tweet. They called their loss to the Kraken “southern hospitality.”

The Kraken lost their first ever regular-season game when they fell to the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. That game featured an incredible pregame video.

Hopefully the Kraken can live up to their name, because they easily have one of the best nicknames and logos in all of sports.

