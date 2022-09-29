Tampa Bay Lightning fan makes great use of jersey amid Hurricane Ian

Some Tampa Bay sports fans have not lost their sense of humor even with Hurricane Ian causing damage in Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Greg Auman shared a photo on Twitter Wednesday that was sent to him by a Lightning fan. The photo shows the front door of a house with an Andrei Vasilevskiy hanging across the door.

Passing this along with permission from a @TBLightning fan here in Tampa — storm can’t take away the sense of humor here. pic.twitter.com/GyoqVFkEn8 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 28, 2022

The text for the photo was funny too.

“They were out of plywood,” indicating the fan decided to reinforce the home’s front door with the jersey.

“He saves everything else …” read the other message.

That’s great.

Vasilevskiy has been with the Lightning since they drafted him in 2012. The 28-year-old goalie has won the Vezina Trophy and helped lead the Lightning to consecutive Stanley Cups. Vasilevskiy has also led the NHL in wins for five straight seasons.

Yes, Vasilevskiy saves a lot of things on the ice. Maybe his jersey can bring some positive mojo to that home.