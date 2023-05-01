 Skip to main content
TNT graphic from Bruins-Panthers Game 7 has fans freaking out

April 30, 2023
by Larry Brown
A graphic from late in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers on Sunday has fans freaking out.

The Bruins were leading 3-2 late in the game and a minute away from winning the series. Florida scored with a minute left to tie the game and send it overtime, where the Panthers won 4-3 to upset the Bruins.

But about 25 seconds before Florida’s Brandon Montour scored the tying goal, TNT’s scorebug flashed that Florida had scored a goal. Take a look:

Did TNT know Florida was going to score? Was there some sort of TV delay? Did the NHL script out a tie so the game would go to overtime? Was the fix in??? No, none of that happened.

What’s most likely to blame is someone at the controls was supposed to flash the graphic for “empty net” since Florida had pulled its goalie. Instead, due to a mistake, they flashed the goal graphic.

Florida happening to score 25 seconds later was a coincidence — a coincidence that will sting Bruins fans for years to come given the way overtime unfolded.

