Video: Brandon Tanev calls Cal Clutterbuck a ‘coward’

Brandon Tanev had some serious trash talk for the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Tanev had a breakaway opportunity in the second period of Game 2 of the Penguins’ first-round playoff series with the Islanders. Tanev lost the puck and fell and slammed into Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov.

Tanev was down for a while, and a skirmish broke out between the teams.

Tanev then had some words for the Islanders, appearing to tell Cal Clutterbuck to “shut the f— up” and call him a “coward.”

brandon tanev quote of the night pic.twitter.com/eN0b8HGxym — ego (@notmalkinego) May 19, 2021

Scott Mayfield then stepped in and got into it with Tanev, who was obviously heated.

Tanev seemed to be fine despite the collision. Zach Aston-Reece and Matt Martin ended up getting roughing penalties.

It’s playoff hockey, and Tanev is bringing the passion to match the occasion.