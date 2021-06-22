Hilarious video: Disgusted Islanders fan storms out mid-blowout

The New York Islanders were embarrassed in an 8-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. One Islanders fan was so disgusted that he made a hilarious exit.

The Islanders held a watch party for their fans for Game 5 of the semifinal series at Nassau Coliseum. NBC Sports shared a video of one Isles fan who ripped off his jersey, slammed it to the ground, and walked out during the blowout.

We’ve all been there before with our teams. But that is still hilarious.

That fan wasn’t the only one frustrated by the blowout. Mat Barzal was so upset that he took a cheap shot at Jan Rutta during the game.

The Isles are down 3-2 in the series and need to win two in a row to reach the Stanley Cup Final.