Video: John Tortorella offers hilarious take on having microphones on ice

Professional sports leagues are exploring ways to improve the in-home viewing experience with fans not expected to be allowed at games, and one thing the NHL is planning to do is have more microphones on the ice. You can probably guess how Columbus Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella feels about that.

On Wednesday, a reporter asked Tortorella if he’s concerned about microphones picking up inappropriate language during games. His response was basically, “Why wait?” Beware that the video below contains a curse word:

Torts needed no time at all to get back into mid-season form… #CBJ pic.twitter.com/WPLyWJtkCp — The CBJ Artillery (@TheCBJArtillery) July 15, 2020

If you’ve seen the way Tortorella has reacted in the past when media members ask questions he doesn’t like, you probably expected that response.

Players from the NHL and other leagues may have to watch what they say a bit more, but ultimately it will be on TV networks to dump audio if they have to. Tortorella isn’t going to be worrying about swearing during a game because viewers at home might be offended, and you can’t blame him for that.

Tortorella was named a finalist this week for the Jack Adams Award, which is given to the NHL’s top coach each year. The Blue Jackets are 33-22-15 and the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference.

H/T Wardo