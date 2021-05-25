Video: Kyle Connor wins longest game in Jets history with goal

Kyle Connor scored a goal in the third overtime period to end the longest game in Winnipeg Jets history.

The Jets and Edmonton Oilers played a three-overtime game on Monday night in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. The teams were playing on back-to-back nights after the Jets won 5-4 in overtime of Game 4 on Sunday.

Connor took a stretch pass and scored on a breakaway to clinch the sweep for the Jets:

McDavid's chip in gets knocked down and passed to Kyle Connor who wins it in the 3rd OT to eliminate the Oilers pic.twitter.com/Nl8jtfWbTg — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) May 25, 2021

The final three games of the series all went to overtime. In a four-game series, the teams played five overtime periods.

The Jets will face the winner of the Leafs-Canadiens series in the next round.