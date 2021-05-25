 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 24, 2021

Video: Kyle Connor wins longest game in Jets history with goal

May 24, 2021
by Larry Brown

Kyle Connor goal

Kyle Connor scored a goal in the third overtime period to end the longest game in Winnipeg Jets history.

The Jets and Edmonton Oilers played a three-overtime game on Monday night in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series. The teams were playing on back-to-back nights after the Jets won 5-4 in overtime of Game 4 on Sunday.

Connor took a stretch pass and scored on a breakaway to clinch the sweep for the Jets:

The final three games of the series all went to overtime. In a four-game series, the teams played five overtime periods.

The Jets will face the winner of the Leafs-Canadiens series in the next round.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus