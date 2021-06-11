Video: Nathan MacKinnon baffled by question from reporter that included F-bomb

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon was understandably in a bad mood when he had to answer questions after his team was eliminated from the playoffs on Thursday night. He seemed to become even more irritated after being asked a surreal question from a reporter who dropped an F-bomb.

Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com tried to ask MacKinnon if the Avalanche, one of the most talented teams in the NHL, have been thinking too much in the playoffs. Dater wondered if they would be better off just saying “f— it, we’ll just go in next year and not just not think that anymore and just win this thing when we don’t think so much.” MacKinnon paused for a few seconds before shaking his head and asking for the next question.

You can see the video below, but beware that it contains a curse word:

The question was so terrible that many wondered if Dater was trolling, but he was not. He admitted on Twitter that he botched the question but said he was trying to be “sympathetic” toward MacKinnon.

You got it wrong bro, but thanks for the evaluation. It was a question where I was trying to be sympathetic to MacKinnon. I’m sorry you and others don’t do context very well https://t.co/81MDyJD1qa — Adrian Dater (@adater) June 11, 2021

I mangled the question big-time. There's a reason I'm a writer and not a broadcaster. https://t.co/tpAmPFBSZL — Adrian Dater (@adater) June 11, 2021

Dater covered hockey for the Denver Post years ago, but he was fired because of some improper conduct on social media.

Dater was obviously trying to sound relatable and keep things casual, but the result was not good. Believe it or not, that isn’t even the worst question we have heard a reporter ask an athlete. MacKinnon clearly could have lived without it, however.

The Avalanche lost four straight games to the Las Vegas Knights after going up 2-0 in the series.

H/T Wardo