Video: Nick Roy scores winning goal in overtime of Game 4

Nick Roy won Game 4 of the Stanley Cup semifinals series between his Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night.

The game was tied at one just over a minute into overtime when the Golden Knights had the puck in Montreal’s zone. Roy got a rebound following a stop by Carey Price. His first attempt was blocked, but then he went over the top of Price for the winner.

That was a big goal for Roy. Vegas won Game 1 of the series but lost the next two in a row. They couldn’t afford to lose and fall behind 3-1 in the series.

Game 5 will be on Tuesday in Las Vegas.