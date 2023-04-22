Will Ferrell went all-out with his Kings facepaint

Will Ferrell went all-out with his Los Angeles Kings support on Friday night.

The famous actor painted his face for Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series between the Kings and Edmonton Oilers. He had a black beanie over his head, a Kings jacket, and his face painted with a black and white checkerboard pattern.

Will Ferrell: Big LA Kings guy! 👑🏁 pic.twitter.com/YfSVN7x4tl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 22, 2023

That begs the question: Who did it better – Ferrell or David Puddy?

Who did it better, Will Ferrell or David Puddy? Two iconic face painters. pic.twitter.com/gmLpuZi9BO — JABO Vancouver (@jabo_vancouver) April 22, 2023

“Let’s go Devils!”

Ferrell is a Southern California native and big fan of the local sports teams. He has been showing his support for the Kings at games over the years. The 55-year-old is even a part-owner of the MLS team LAFC.