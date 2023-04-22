 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 21, 2023

Will Ferrell went all-out with his Kings facepaint

April 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Will Ferrell with his face painted

Will Ferrell went all-out with his Los Angeles Kings support on Friday night.

The famous actor painted his face for Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round playoff series between the Kings and Edmonton Oilers. He had a black beanie over his head, a Kings jacket, and his face painted with a black and white checkerboard pattern.

That begs the question: Who did it better – Ferrell or David Puddy?

“Let’s go Devils!”

Ferrell is a Southern California native and big fan of the local sports teams. He has been showing his support for the Kings at games over the years. The 55-year-old is even a part-owner of the MLS team LAFC.

Article Tags

NHL playoffs 2023Will Ferrell
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus