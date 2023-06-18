William Karllson gives epic speech at Golden Knights parade

One player always seems to steal the show at every championship parade, and William Karllson was that guy for the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Karllson, who appeared to be a few adult beverages deep, fired up the crowd when the Knights took the stage outside T-Mobile Arena. He removed his shirt and tossed it to the crowd as captain Mark Stone delivered a speech. Eventually, it was Karllson’s turn on the microphone, and he did not disappoint.

Karllson seized the moment with an expletive-laden speech of his own. He for some reason singled out a time the Knights “beat the s— out of” the Arizona Coyotes. Eventually, Karllson had the mic literally pried from his hands.

William Karlsson just gave one of the greatest speeches ever, absolute all-timer#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/DeWcncvNJr — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) June 18, 2023

Karllson was selected by the Knights in the expansion draft in 2017, so he has been with the franchise since its creation. He certainly earned the right to let loose.

We have seen some epic victory parade speeches over the years, and Karllson’s is certainly one to add to the Hall of Fame.