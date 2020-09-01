 Skip to main content
Zdeno Chara considering retirement after Bruins eliminated from playoffs

August 31, 2020
by Larry Brown

Zdeno Chara

Zdeno Chara is considering retirement now that his Boston Bruins have been eliminated from the playoffs.

The Bruins lost Game 5 of their second-round playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in two overtimes on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The loss puts Chara’s future in focus. The 43-year-old said in April he wasn’t planning to retire, but his contract is up, and he has a decision to make.

The Bruins captain said he has not yet made a decision, but he is considering possibilities.

NBC announcer Doc Emrick raised the possibility of Chara’s retirement during the handshake line.

Chara has been with the Bruins since 2006 and helped them win a Stanley Cup.

