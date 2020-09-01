Zdeno Chara considering retirement after Bruins eliminated from playoffs

Zdeno Chara is considering retirement now that his Boston Bruins have been eliminated from the playoffs.

The Bruins lost Game 5 of their second-round playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 in two overtimes on Monday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

The loss puts Chara’s future in focus. The 43-year-old said in April he wasn’t planning to retire, but his contract is up, and he has a decision to make.

The Bruins captain said he has not yet made a decision, but he is considering possibilities.

Chara: "I haven't made a decision" on whether he will return. "I'm going to be open-minded." — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) September 1, 2020

NBC announcer Doc Emrick raised the possibility of Chara’s retirement during the handshake line.

Doc's words on Zdeno Chara during the handshake line @NHLBruins | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/XlLLyHRElX — #StanleyCup Playoffs on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) September 1, 2020

Chara has been with the Bruins since 2006 and helped them win a Stanley Cup.