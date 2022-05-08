Epicenter trainer throws shade at Rich Strike after Kentucky Derby

No horse was more stunned by Rich Strike’s win at the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday than Epicenter.

Epicenter was the favorite to win the race and seemed to have it locked down as the horses headed down the stretch at Churchill Downs. But Rich Strike came out of nowhere to pass Epicenter and Zandon to claim the win.

Rich Strike was only added to the field on Friday morning and was an 80:1 underdog, yet the colt won the race.

Epicenter’s trainer Steve Asmussen expressed disdain for Rich Strike after the race. He thought Epicenter was going to win but the horse was run down by a “claimer.”

Epicenter trainer Steve Asmussen said he was watching the race and felt like he had the winner and “then we got run down by a claimer. Ex-claimer.” — Jody Demling (@jdemling) May 7, 2022

That seems like some shade towards Rich Strike.

Rich Strike was claimed by Rick Dawson’s RED TR-Racing in a $30,000 maiden claiming race at Churchill Downs last year. Referring to the horse as a “claimer” or “ex-claimer” rather than by name shows how insulted they feel that their thoroughbred lost to Rich Strike.

Epicenter placed in the race, leaving Asmussen absolutely stunned.

Steve Asmussen, trainer of runner-up Epicenter, on Derby result. “When they tell me this happened tomorrow I'm still going to go are you sure? Really? Like, that’s what happened?" — David Grening (@DRFGrening) May 7, 2022

Asmussen and those involved with Epicenter won’t get over this race for a long time. They probably feel similarly to this man. What especially stings is that Asmussen is still seeking his first Kentucky Derby win and came so close.